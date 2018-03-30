Tetovo hosts a conference of Balkan Universities Association

Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian Deputy Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi delivered a speech Friday at the onset of the 4th annual conference of the Balkan Universities Association (BUA), organized by the State University of Tetovo.

The two-day event is dedicated to the collaboration between universities and cultural coexistence - a premise for a sustainable platform in the Balkans.

BUA is one of the key organizations that may contribute substantially to upgrading the quality of education in the Balkan region, Ademi told the gathering.

Universities are cradles of knowledge and future, Macedonia’s Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said.

‘An establishment of common research networks in various spheres (language, culture, science, history, economy) contributes to developing an inter-cultural dialogue, which is vital for success,’ Xhaferi said.

Highlighting the significance of the universities’ autonomy, Xhaferi said those educational institutions should be constructive partners in the local, regional activities for prosperity across the globe.

BUA, set up in 2008, brings together 59 high academic institutions from all Balkan countries. Its activities are related to improving the dialogue between diverse cultures, establishing a network of high academic institutions, libraries, research centers, united on the basis of the culture, history, economy, education, sports of the region and setting up a common vision for the future. lk/18:10

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.