Greek MoFA denies local media reports on alleged Skopje readiness for constitutional changes

Athens, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - Shorty after the meeting in Vienna and statements of Macedonian, Greek Foreign Ministers Nikola Dimitrov, Nikos Kotzias and UN name envoy Matthew Nimetz, Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release denying some local media reports on alleged Skopje readiness for constitutional amendments, MIA correspondent reports from Athens.

‘No diplomatic or any other Greek source has ever claimed that the fYROM side expressed readiness for certain amendments to its Constitution. The reference in question constitutes a deliberate provocation by any media that disseminated the fake news,’ the press release reads. lk/19:22

