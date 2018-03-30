Russia's MoFA summons Macedonia’s Ambassador Karajanov

Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) – Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Friday Macedonia’s Ambassador to the country Goce Karajanov to inform him about official Moscow response to official Skopje decision to expel a Russian diplomat, sources of Macedonian MoFA told MIA.

Today, Russia declared tit-for-tat expulsions of officials from 23 other countries. It called in a string of foreign ambassadors with news that their own countries' measures were being matched.

On Friday, ambassadors from Albania, Australia, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine were told to send home staff from their missions - corresponding to the same number of Russians their countries had expelled.

Russia said it was responding to what it called the baseless demands for scores of its own diplomats to leave a slew of mostly Western countries that have joined London and Washington in censuring Moscow over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. lk/20:30

###

