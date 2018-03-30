МИА Лого
Saturday, March 31, 2018, 

Russia's MoFA summons Macedonia’s Ambassador Karajanov

Friday, March 30, 2018  8:30 PM

Russia

Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) – Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Friday Macedonia’s Ambassador  to the country Goce Karajanov to inform him about official Moscow response to official Skopje decision to expel a Russian diplomat, sources of Macedonian MoFA told MIA.

Today, Russia declared tit-for-tat expulsions of officials from 23 other countries. It called in a string of foreign ambassadors with news that their own countries' measures were being matched.

On Friday, ambassadors from Albania, Australia, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine were told to send home staff from their missions - corresponding to the same number of Russians their countries had expelled.

Russia said it was responding to what it called the baseless demands for scores of its own diplomats to leave a slew of mostly Western countries that have joined London and Washington in censuring Moscow over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. lk/20:30

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



