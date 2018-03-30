FM Dimitrov: Name talks in delicate phase, media speculations harmful
- Friday, March 30, 2018 10:51 PM
Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - The name issue process is in a delicate phase and the speculations by certain media are harmful, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov twitted late Thursday, as the Greek MoFA denied local media reports on alleged readiness of Macedonia to amend its constitution.
‘The name issue process is in a delicate phase and the speculations by certain media are harmful. I stand by my public statement and I inform the public that I haven’t made any additional informal briefings,’ FM Dimitritov said in his Twitter message.
Earlier today, soon after the meeting in Vienna and statements of Macedonian, Greek Foreign Ministers Dimitrov, Nikos Kotzias and UN name envoy Matthew Nimetz, Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release denying some local media reports on alleged Skopje readiness for constitutional amendments, MIA correspondent reported from Athens.
‘No diplomatic or any other Greek source has ever claimed that the fYROM side expressed readiness for certain amendments to its Constitution. The reference in question constitutes a deliberate provocation by any media that disseminated the fake news,’ the press release reads. lk/22:50
