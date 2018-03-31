New Criminal Court building opens

Skopje, 31 March 2018 (MIA) - New building of the Basic Court Skopje 1 (Criminal law court) has been officially put into use Saturday which has 25 courtrooms and provides better working conditions.

President of the Criminal Court Ivan Dzolev addressing today’s official opening of the new court building, said that new building will satisfy all the court's needs and various sorts of court processes.

“Together we should make the citizens and the public only to refer to the court as a guarantor of justice and fairness. Guarantor that there is a rule of law, guarantor that all persons are equal before the law, that the innocent will be guaranteed freedom, and the crime will be sanctioned,” Dzolev said.

The building is opened on Judiciary Day – March 31. Deputy Justice Minister Oliver Ristovski congratulated the Justice Day said that the cornerstone of the judicial system in Macedonia is laid on this day in 1945.

Today’s opening marks new chapter in the integrated functioning of the judicial system. As of today all trials for criminal and misdemeanor cases will not be in different buildings, at different locations in Skopje, but in one building, Ristovski said, adding that by this Macedonia is making a big step forward in modernizing and increasing the efficiency of the justice system, Ristovski said.

He also underlined that government remains committed to judicial reforms.

The construction of the new building of Criminal Court in Skopje began in May 2010 with the support of the World Bank. sk/ 14:19

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.