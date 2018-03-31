Greek media: If progress is made in talks, Zaev and Tsipras are likely to meet

Athens, 31 March 2018 (MIA) - If there is progress in name talks, it does not exclude the possibility Prime Ministers of Greece and Macedonia, Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev to meet, Greek media reports, referring to diplomatic sources.

According to the same sources, as MIA reports from Athens, progress was made at talks on name issue in Vienna and the negotiations between two countries’ foreign ministers will continue right after Easter holiday.

“This progress will be demonstrated by the preparation in the coming days, and the two ministers will be in continuous contact, to meet again to compare the views of the governments in Athens and Skopje, immediately after Easter, perhaps in combination with another trip in the Balkans. Certainly, if there are positive answers, the same sources said that two prime ministers could meet,” Greek news agency ANA-MPA reports.

Greek televisions also report on possible new meeting between Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras. Both ministers agreed to hold a new meeting, and if there is substantial progress and there are positive answers to issue, a meeting between two prime ministers could also be scheduled, the state-run broadcaster ERT told.

According to Skai and Antenna televisions, Athens made concessions in the negotiations, regarding the name, i.e. dropped the request the name to be in Macedonian language, in one word, blended and not translated. But in return, it requests erga omnes name and the Constitution, especially Article 49 to be changed. sk/15:14

