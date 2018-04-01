Osmani: We except clear recommendation for start of EU accession talks, adoption of reform laws

Skopje, 1 April 2018 (MIA) - Deputy PM Bujar Osmani expects the upcoming European Commission’s progress report to valorize entire previous work and clear recommendation for launching of Macedonia's EU accession talks.

Osmani said this on his Facebook profile, in a Sunday video address in Macedonian, with Albanian subtitle, stressing that communication in both languages is easily understandable and acceptable. He also pointed out the unnecessary hysteria that is created in regard to the use of languages.

Osmani emphasized that the European Commission’s progress report will be published on April 17, and will represent finish of the Plan 3-6-9, which completes its implementation as well as its reform role for bringing the country back on the Euro-Atlantic track.

“Although the plan has a satisfactory level of implementation and, according to my findings from Brussels, the initial goal for which it was intended is already implemented, some of the key reform laws are still waiting for a consensus on their approval,” Osmani said.

He appealed on all political factors in the country to show maturity, responsibility and reasonability.

“Allow me to make last urge to build a consensus in the next ten days and to adopt laws that refer to national consensus and thus put a point on the country's Euro-Atlantic future. I am convinced that this is what our citizens, our voters want, regardless of their party affiliation. This is also our commitment,” Osmani said.

Osmani said that he was eagerly awaiting the application of the new Law on the Use of Languages, not only because of the obvious benefit for the Albanians, but also because the law, as he pointed out, will deny all threats and intimidation that arose over the past period. sk/16:46

###

