Gasoline prices to rise at midnight
- Monday, April 02, 2018 4:05 PM
Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) – Prices of gasoline will go up by MKD 1.5 to MKD 2.00 per liter as of Monday midnight, the Regulatory Energy Commission (REC) announced.
The new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will be upped by MKD 2 per liter, while the prices of EUROSUPER BS-98, diesel, and extra light household fuel will rise by MKD 1.50 per liter.
Consequently, the new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will be MKD 67.50 per liter, and EUROSUPER BS-98 will now cost MKD 69 per liter. The new price of diesel will be MKD 59 per liter, and extra light household fuel will cost MKD 47.50.
The price of crude oil M-1 HC will also be higher: MKD 28.038 per kg.
The REC explains that the increase in retail prices of oil derivatives is due to the higher average price of crude oil on global markets in the past two weeks. mr/16:05
