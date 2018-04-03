Crvenkovska: Macedonian children's literature dormant, but beginning to stir

Skopje, 3 April 2018 (MIA) – To inspire a love of reading, International Children’s Book Day is celebrated each year on or around Hans Christian Andersen's birthday, April 2. In honor of this initiative aimed at bringing children and books closer together, we spoke to children's author Biljana S. Crvenkovska. She has written two children's novels and several picture books and edited the remarkably successful Fairytales from Macedonia (Ars Lamina, 2016) and Fables from Macedonia (Ars Lamina, 2017) book series.

Was it challenging to work with old Macedonian fairytales and fables?

After selecting the stories for Fairytales from Macedonia in collaboration with the Marko Cepenkov Institute of Folklore, I had to adapt Cepenkov’s vernacular to modern Macedonian, which is closer to young readers. I also had to edit the text somewhat.

The fables were more challenging to work with. They have a different structure and required more thorough editing to even out certain parts that Cepenkov had left unclear or too wordy. The moral of the story needed to be highlighted, as well.

How did you choose the illustrator of the book series?

We had an open call for illustrators, and 38 young people entered the competition. The winner, Katerina Nikolovska, illustrated the four fairytales and afterward the four fables, as well.

Ars Lamina also published a wonderful picture book written and illustrated by Oliver Kolarevski, who came in second in the competition.

The other runner-up, Aleksandra Filiposka, is now employed as an illustrator in the publishing house and has illustrated several books and book covers.

What matters most in writing for children?

Children are interested in stories about contemporary characters, which resemble what they see on TV and in video games. Clever illustrations and book covers can draw them in, as can a quirky character or an interactive feature. Today’s children’s books should be entertaining and funny to hold their attention.

On the other hand, children's authors have a great responsibility to write books that are much more than merely fun to read. We need to promote universal values, inspire empathy and stir up emotions, give children an opportunity to identify with the characters through addressing issues familiar to today’s young people.

Great children’s literature does not avoid negative emotions, fears, and challenges children have to face. On the contrary, a good book gets to the core of the problem and makes it easier to bear. We should all strive to write like that. It is hard, but not impossible.

International Children's Book Day is an annual event sponsored by the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), which awards the H. C. Andersen Award to writers and illustrators whose works have made an impact on children’s literature. What are the incentives for children’s authors in Macedonia? Why are there so few of them?

The question should be: Why aren’t there more young people writing for children? I guess the reason is that there's no strategy at the state level to promote children’s literature. Apart from a prize awarded by the Macedonian Writers Association to its members, there is no other incentive given to children's authors.

We are not an IBBY member country, so our authors are not eligible to compete for its Andersen award or to be included on the IBBY Honour Books list. Neither are there any local competitions that would encourage children’s writers and illustrators in Macedonia.

What is your opinion of Macedonian literature for children and young adults at the moment?

It’s been dormant, but it’s beginning to stir. We still have the beautiful old books we all used to read as children. These wonderful stories wearing vintage clothes from the ‘70s are screaming for new attire, though, to appeal to today’s more demanding children.

There’s been a long silence in Macedonian children's literature. It’s not enough to say: "I’ve written a story, let’s publish it". Children’s books are not about simply getting inspired and pouring out whatever came to you. You need to weigh every word and be your own harshest critic. The same goes for illustrators. To be really good, you need to focus on children’s books and specialize in it.

Which is to say, you don't write children’s books incidentally, while you take a break from “more important” things. It's a choice you make and should be your main focus. Books have a great influence on people and can help generations of children become good grown-ups.

Hatka Smailovikj

Tr. by Magdalena Reed

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.