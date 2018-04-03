Government, ministries share ELEM, MEPSO, MER jurisdiction

Skopje, 3 April 2018 (MIA) - The draft-law on energy that incorporates remarks presented at the public debates held in recent months is again placed at the Single National Electronic Register of Regulations (ENER) and will be forwarded to the Parliament in the coming period.

Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev told Tuesday's press conference that the Government will continue to have jurisdiction over the Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM), the Electricity Transmission System Operator of Macedonia (MEPSO) will fall under the Ministry of Transport and Communications, while the Macedonian Energy Resources (MER) under the Ministry of Economy.

A universal supplier at the electricity market is to be selected, guaranteeing the electricity price for households, to which ELEM will be obliged to hand over 80 percent of the output in 2019, with the percentage dropping 30 by 2025.

"The law on energy is harmonized with five European directives and three regulations, enabling full liberalization of the energy sector, meaning every consumer can select an electricity and gas supplier by own choice and individual agreement," said Angjusev.

According to him, the full market liberalization will not result in price hikes because of the universal supplier, as well as the law provision of subsidizing energy poverty, now also incorporating workers in bankrupt companies and low-income pensioners. ik/12:58

