Declaration on strengthening regional cooperation in culture adopted

Skopje, 4 April 2018 (MIA) - The Council of Ministers of Culture of South-East Europe (CoMoCoSEE), including Macedonia's Robert Alagjozovski, has adopted a Declaration on strengthening regional cooperation at the Council's fourth ministerial conference in Sarajevo on April 3-4.

Minister Alagjozovski proposed a more direct involvement of culture in the Berlin Process and establishment of a regional fund, upon the model of the Nordic Council of Ministers or the Visegrad Fund, his Office said in a press release.

"Such synchronized approach of international organizations and regional initiatives with national strategic and policies regarding the challenges facing the culture field are of enormous significance in creating prerequisites and conditions that enable the implementation and sustainability of new initiatives and projects with European and universal values," stressed Alagjozovski in the conference address.

He said the region has been ready for a long time to establish an organized structure providing support to institutions.

"A fund supporting cultural and creative sectors, independent initiatives and contemporary media products, such as films, TV series and shows. We are already part of different structures that involve the region, such as Traduki, the Forum of Slavic Cultures, independent network Kooperativa, platform 16+1. The time has come to enable a sustainable mechanism that contributes to the development of multilateral collaborative projects in the region. This initiative will be successful only if we get the support from EU member-states, because this process needs the support from those closest to us and ones that have already gone through the path we are currently treading," said Alagjozovski.

The conference brought together delegations and ministers from 11 regional countries, the main purpose being to strengthen regional cooperation in the field of culture and development, boosting cultural heritage and creativity as drivers for sustainable development and regional integration. ik/14:05

