TNT, Trust, and Violence in Centar "bombs" to be presented in Criminal Court

Skopje, 5 April 2018 (MIA) – The Special Prosecutor's Office will hold hearings on the cases TNT, Trust, and Violence in Centar in the Criminal Court in Skopje on Thursday.

Sixteen audio recordings of conversations from the so-called "bombs" about the demolition of the Cosmos complex belonging to Fiat Canoski, a businessman and president of the Party for European Future, will be presented at the TNT hearing.

Former PM Nikola Gruevski, former Transport Minister Mile Janakieski, former mayor of Gazi Baba Toni Trajkovski are indicted in this case, as well as a Gazi Baba building inspector and three members of the municipal procurement committee.

According to the prosecutors, the demolition caused damage estimated to EUR 16 million and caused the Gazi Baba municipality budget a loss of an additional EUR 3 million. Canoski and the construction company FIMET said they would seek compensation for the damages.

Also scheduled is a hearing for the Trust case, which involves businessman Sead Kocan, two other individuals and three legal entities (Transmet, Sileks, and Vato), indicted for falsifying documents and rigging tenders in the Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM) company worth EUR 17 million.

The SPO said the case is based on three audio recordings of conversations, two of which were previously unavailable to the public and date from Aug 2 and Oct 6, 2011.

The Criminal Court will also conduct a hearing on the Violence in Centar case today. mr/ba/ik/09:54

