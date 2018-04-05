МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, April 05, 2018, 

TNT, Trust, and Violence in Centar "bombs" to be presented in Criminal Court

Thursday, April 05, 2018  9:54 AM

TNT, Trust, and Violence in Centar "bombs" to be presented in Criminal Court

Skopje, 5 April 2018 (MIA) – The Special Prosecutor's Office will hold hearings on the cases TNT, Trust, and Violence in Centar in the Criminal Court in Skopje on Thursday.

Sixteen audio recordings of conversations from the so-called "bombs" about the demolition of the Cosmos complex belonging to Fiat Canoski, a businessman and president of the Party for European Future, will be presented at the TNT hearing.

Former PM Nikola Gruevski, former Transport Minister Mile Janakieski, former mayor of Gazi Baba Toni Trajkovski are indicted in this case, as well as a Gazi Baba building inspector and three members of the municipal procurement committee.

ТНТ Груевски

According to the prosecutors, the demolition caused damage estimated to EUR 16 million and caused the Gazi Baba municipality budget a loss of an additional EUR 3 million. Canoski and the construction company FIMET said they would seek compensation for the damages.

Also scheduled is a hearing for the Trust case, which involves businessman Sead Kocan, two other individuals and three legal entities (Transmet, Sileks, and Vato), indicted for falsifying documents and rigging tenders in the Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM) company worth EUR 17 million.

Труст

The SPO said the case is based on three audio recordings of conversations, two of which were previously unavailable to the public and date from Aug 2 and Oct 6, 2011.

The Criminal Court will also conduct a hearing on the Violence in Centar case today. mr/ba/ik/09:54

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/16/2018 9:13:51 AM Trials in “TNT” and “Titanic 3” cases resume
2/13/2018 10:41:25 AM "Trust" hearing adjourned for 20 February
12/27/2017 8:50:59 AM “Violence in Centar” trial resumes Wednesday
12/14/2017 9:18:40 AM "Trust" trial resumes
11/17/2017 11:17:34 AM Court accepts SPO indictment in "TNT" case

Mosaic

Cannes bans red-carpet selfies

Top Cannes festival official Thierry Fremaux said ...

NASA's Hubble sets out-of-this-world record by discovering farthest star ever seen

Almost 28 years after it was launched, NASA's intr...

Mona Lisa 'grand tour' could cost €35 million, warns Louvre

A plan to take the Mona Lisa on a 'grand tour' of ...

French is the sexiest language, Babbel survey confirms

The Babbel language learning platform published th...

‘Yellow Submarine’ to arrive in theaters for Its 50th anniversary (video)

Fifty years ago, colorful, mustachioed cartoon ver...

Top