Six more detained over Mala Recica incident

Skopje, 7 April 2018 (MIA) - The Tetovo police has detained six more persons in regard to Thursday's armed incident in Tetovo village Mala Recica.

Four persons were detained following the incident.

Naip Rexhepi, member of the DUI party branch in Kumanovo, was killed, while two other were injured.

According to reports, the incident began when passengers from two vehicles started to quarrel and afterwards engaged into a shootout. ik/11:00

