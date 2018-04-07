МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Saturday, April 07, 2018, 

Six more detained over Mala Recica incident

Saturday, April 07, 2018  11:01 AM

Six more detained over Mala Recica incident

Skopje, 7 April 2018 (MIA) - The Tetovo police has detained six more persons in regard to Thursday's armed incident in Tetovo village Mala Recica.

Four persons were detained following the incident.

Naip Rexhepi, member of the DUI party branch in Kumanovo, was killed, while two other were injured.

According to reports, the incident began when passengers from two vehicles started to quarrel and afterwards engaged into a shootout. ik/11:00

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
4/6/2018 11:13:24 AM DUI member killed, four detained in Mala Recica incident

Mosaic

Cannes bans red-carpet selfies

Top Cannes festival official Thierry Fremaux said ...

NASA's Hubble sets out-of-this-world record by discovering farthest star ever seen

Almost 28 years after it was launched, NASA's intr...

Mona Lisa 'grand tour' could cost €35 million, warns Louvre

A plan to take the Mona Lisa on a 'grand tour' of ...

French is the sexiest language, Babbel survey confirms

The Babbel language learning platform published th...

‘Yellow Submarine’ to arrive in theaters for Its 50th anniversary (video)

Fifty years ago, colorful, mustachioed cartoon ver...

Top