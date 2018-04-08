PM Zaev talks reforms, government reshuffle, economy, name talks in MIA interview

Skopje, 8 April 2018 (MIA) - I am pleased to see how far we have gone compared to where we were. Once a country in isolation, where citizens lived in fear, a country with political tensions, is now one enjoying friendships with neighbors, higher salaries and freedom to criticize the authorities in order to improve it. This criticism comes from the ambition to assume positions in power but also from the high expectations by the people. I always try to take into account those that are constructive and well-argued, in order to correct policies and conduct, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an interview with MIA.

Asked whether the Government has targeted the system's shortcomings, PM Zaev says institutions and the system are blocked and dysfunctional due to the existing legislation.

"This is solved through legislative changes. That is why we dived into the reforms, which are difficult but necessary. The aim is to liberate institutions, so that the system functions as service for citizens," says Zaev.

Regarding the pending government reshuffle, the PM says he has a pretty clear picture of the moves to be taken.

"We are in the midst of the final consultations. Dismissals should immediately be followed by new appointments. To me it is quite logical that the ones who can't deliver results are dismissed or they withdraw by themselves," adds Zaev.

Quizzed if this reshuffle will also refer to the largest coalition partner, considering there are many remarks over their work, whereas people were expecting a fresh set of people, Zaev says DUI offered people who were not part of the previous authorities.

"I do not see the people in the Government as those coming from SDSM, the order of experts, the civil sector or any other party. I see them as people who have to deliver results. As additional criterion is how much their work affects the perception of noticing a difference between the policies of the previous authorities, whether the operations of the institution has changed for the better. The people changed the authorities and it is logical to expect concrete, visible changes in institutions. Next comes the question whether we have realized at least a portion of our promises, the programme that we offered. Public officials must deliver results that improve citizens' lives. This is our thinking when deciding about the future changes," stresses PM Zaev.

In response to the daily attacks by the opposition leader Hristijan Mickovski over the Government's poor economic results, Zaev says he agrees on certain points regarding the reforms and believes they can reach mutually acceptable solutions on issues of national interest.

"However, he is out of sorts when it comes to economy. Republic of Macedonia was in debt, the country stared into a financial abyss. We have managed to stabilize the budget, post economic growth, salaries have started to rise. I can teach Mickovski and the opposition lessons on these issues for days. I dedicate most of my attention to the economy because this is my profession. I have a good foreign minister, a good minister for European integration who focus on their job. Their work is also linked to the economy and together we have finalized our strategic positions when it comes to foreign policy and Euro-integration. That is why most of my time is dedicated to the most important issue in the people's interest - economy," stresses Zaev.

According to him, the Government will realize all economic projects that have been launched, with Macedonia entering into a spring economic offensive.

"Let me present just a few examples and arguments supporting this claim. We have launched the construction, reconstruction and overhaul of the 800km-long road infrastructure, worth EUR 270 million. Machinery will operate across the country. In parallel, the EUR 35 million intended for a cargo airport, which is an unsustainable project, along with the funds saved from unproductive costs of institutions in the amount of EUR 25 million will be spent for the construction of kindergartens, schools, sewerage and water supply systems. In the section of capital investments, we have additional EUR 400 million for hospitals and other facilities of citizens' interest, not for monuments and political museums," adds Zaev.

He says measures that have been implemented over the past ten months resulted in funds coming from unproductive costs, which have been redirected in the welfare sector.

"Analyses have shown that if we continue to implement these policies of savings, accompanied by the economic growth, the average welfare could rise from MKD 4,200 (EUR 68) to MKD 11,500 (EUR 186) on 1 January 2019. In parallel, we intend to stabilize the pension fund in order to guarantee people's pensions and their proper increase, both for current and future pensioners," says Zaev.

He stresses that the system of hydro plants Cebren and Galiste will be built through domestic financing and hiring domestic companies.

"The realization of a couple of giant projects, each worth EUR 200 million, is also starting in Skopje. One is the project at the site of the former Skopje Fair and the other of big Turkish company Limak. We have opted to provide support to these projects for the purpose of helping construction companies, not to projects involving monuments and facades. Furthermore, IGM company and their Indian partner are building a cold rolling environment-friendly plant worth EUR 60 million, a EUR 50 million photo-voltaic project has been completed, the construction of a new 36mW wind park is to be launched by the year-end, Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM) will build two more 15mW wind parks near Bogdanci..." says Zaev.

He believes that the growth projections and consolidation of budget revenues will enable free hospital treatment for all citizens.

"Citizens have saved EUR 11,4 million from the cheap electricity tariff, we saved EUR 12,4 million of taxpayers' money from the annulment of the broadcasting fee. The salary spiral has been activated through the rise of the minimum salary, leading to a growth of the average salaries by 5.6 percent. I am convinced that we will bring the average salary to the EUR 500 level by the end of 2019, as promised", states Zaev.

He also provides a comparison with the previous authorities over the spending of funds for foreign investors.

"Twenty-three investors came to the country during the 11 years of the previous rule and the EUR 250 million spent for media ads, promoters, road shows. This OK. But, over the past ten months we have not spent a single Denar for ads and road shows and yet signed contracts with ten large foreign investors. Eight new ones are to sign soon, three of which are domestic companies, because support for investments is now equal for domestic companies too. We are negotiating with approximately 200 companies and this is not a just a result of the power shift," says Zaev.

He notes that new policies of friendship in the region, relaxation of relations and a climate of cooperation has contributed to the current environment.

"These are the things that bring life back to Macedonia. Life is the deed that Macedonia will finally take in its possession. I read this somewhere and it seems fitting. We will take the deed when we join NATO and start EU accession talks. Eventually, this means opening of new jobs, means economy," says Zaev.

He confirms the meeting between the Macedonian and Greek foreign ministers after the Easter holidays and hints on a meeting with Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras.

"I believe this process is coming to a the point when I meet with Tsipras. This will mean that the progress of talks has reached the level when the countries' prime ministers take over. If citizens hear that a Zaev-Tsipras meeting is being scheduled, this is a practical confirmation that negotiations are developing in the right direction and a solution is possible. I believe it is possible and it is good for Macedonia that this occurs sooner rather than later, because it will guarantee a date for the start of EU accession talks but also activation of the automatic NATO membership invitation," says Zaev.

According to him, dignity and identity are the red lines in the talks.

"The feeling of dignity is always the one that hurts, whether someone will squash us, whether someone is trying to belittle us. We would not be a dignified partner if we are squashed and belittled. I know this very well and that is why I care much about a dignified solution for both sides. I believe that our Greek friends know this too. The same as I consider how PM Tsipras and FM Kotzias will push this in institutions of the system, the parliament, and how they will explain the solution to their citizens. Therefore, I also expect them to consider our positions before the institutions and the people. We are moving forward. Vienna has produced a step forward which I believe will be completed on April 11-12, at the next meeting between the countries' FMs. A meeting between the prime ministers is possible by the end of April or the beginning of May. However, this depends on both sides. Citizens should know that the issue is very important, but not at any price, as we have already said," elaborates Zaev.

He voices optimism over the name talks, although aware that optimism may lead to big disappointment.

"However, whether we are close to the EU and NATO or not, we should work on improvement of institutions and the economy, we should build friendships with all neighbors, since this means trade, economy, jobs, exchange of experiences, knowledge and skills," stresses Zaev.

Regarding the possibility of involving diplomatic bulldozers from the West in the final stage of the name talks, the PM says he expected one when discussing the friendship treaty with Bulgaria.

"However, we managed to reach an agreement by ourselves. Our teams found the right wording through their creativity and courage. Today we see that we were right, because neither Macedonia nor Bulgaria lost anything. We gained a 11.5-percent increase of bilateral trade, municipalities are cooperating, businessmen are investing etc. The best solution is a bilateral solution. In this way we will demonstrate to the EU, the US and the entire world that we have matured and on equal footing with developed democracies across the globe. The solution of this issue is very important, because it opens serious perspectives for both countries, regardless of the political careers of Zaev and Tsipras. Politicians come and go, but securing a good future for your country is something that lasts for centuries," says Zaev.

Pertaining to the NATO accession and a possible special status in the organization until the name issue settlement, the PM says this option is impossible.

"There is speculation over our NATO accession under the interim reference FYROM, but I believe this is not possible. Why? Because NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg clearly stated this when he paid a visit to Macedonia earlier in the year. This is a sincere approach, so that everyone knows that we will not get the NATO membership invitation unless we solve the name issue. Of course, associate membership upon the model of Sweden and other countries is possible, the strategic partnership with our friends the United States and Turkey is great, but our aspiration is NATO full-fledged membership. I expect a NATO membership invitation. While our membership is ratified in member-states, we would probably have to use this time to hold a referendum, in case of a name solution. In the case of Montenegro, the ratification process lasted for a year-and-a-half, but this interim period means investments, funds, more money for citizens," says Zaev.

He also speaks about the possibility of early elections in case of NATO membership and launch of EU accession talks.

"I am against early elections because a continual cycle of elections represents a problem for the business. It is a problem for the planning of every family. It would be fair for the government to complete its four-year term. This means proper planning for businessmen, predictability for every family. I want to convince myself that we will get the NATO invitation and the start of EU accession talks. If we have elections afterwards we will probably get more than the current 49 MP seats. But this is a bitter-sweet feeling because people will say that Zaev only wants more seats and years to reign. On the other hand, processes and investments will be delayed. We have to complete the reforms and then citizens can make their assessment at regular elections in 2020. They will support us if we did things right, if not, then change is a healthy thing," says Zaev.

On media reforms, the PM expects investigative journalism, freedom of expression, debate.

"I see this as a good thing, learning and correcting our mistakes. No one is a loser if this happens," underlines PM Zoran Zaev in the MIA interview. ik/



