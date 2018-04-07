Holy Saturday, day between Jesus' death and resurrection

Skopje, 7 April 2018 (MIA) - Easter, the greatest Christian holiday, the celebration of victory over death, will be observed on Sunday. The day when Jesus Christ proved his divine power and risen from the dead.

Holy Saturday, the Saturday of Holy Week, it is the day before Easter and the last day of Holy Week in which Christians prepare for Easter. The day between Jesus' death and resurrection, it commemorates the day that Jesus Christ's body "rested" physically in the tomb.

Saturday evening is filled with the anticipation of celebrating Easter Sunday. People begin to gather in the churches and squares in cities, towns and villages by 11pm for the Easter liturgies. A few minutes before midnight, all the lights are turned off and the priest exits the altar holding candles lit by the Holy Light, which is distributed to everyone inside and outside the church. At midnight, the priest exits the church and announces the resurrection of Jesus. People carry candles and the church bells toll as the priests announce “Christ is Risen!” at midnight. Each person in the crowd replies with a similarly joyous response.

Easter is an important Christian holiday. It is the culmination of events during Holy Week beginning with Palm Sunday. Palm Sunday reflects the return of Jesus to Jerusalem. Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper of Christ and Good Friday honours the crucifixion of Jesus. Finally, Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection after his death.

On Holy Thursday before Easter, before sunrise, first three eggs are dyed in red colour, and the other eggs are dyed the following day. The first egg dyed before sunrise is used for giving a blessing from God by passing over the children's faces by the oldest member of the family.

The red coloured eggs represent the sealed tomb in which the body of our Saviour was placed after His crucifixion. At first the egg is closed and without life, but after several weeks it is broken open and lets the life come out-the little chick. In the same way, the Lord lay in the closed tomb for three days, but then He broke the seal from inside. He who is the Life and Light could not be sealed, and when the time was fulfilled, He came out; in the same way the chick breaks the shell to come out at the proper time. So the eggs at Easter remind us how Christ Himself resurrected from the dead.

Originally only red dye was used to colour the eggs. Red signifies the sacred blood of Christ, which was shed for our salvation. There is a story which I have known since I was a child about how the eggs turned red: At the time when Jesus rose from the tomb, Mary Magdalene was crying because she thought that someone had stolen the Body of the Lord. Then she saw Him and talked with Him. The Lord told her to go and tell the Apostles of the Resurrection. She ran through the city shouting, "Christ is risen!" On the way she passed someone carrying a basket with eggs, and she said to him, "Christ is risen!" The man answered, "He will rise when these eggs turn red!" Immediately the eggs turned red, and they were amazed.

The Holy Friday is the day of sufferings and death of the Jesus Christ, which will be observed in all temples in orthodox churches in Macedonia and in the world.

When Friday dawned, Christ was sent bound from Caiaphas to Pontius Pilate, who was then Governor of Judea. Pilate interrogated Him in many ways, and once and again acknowledged that He was innocent, but to please the Jews, he later passed the sentence of death against Him. After scourging the Lord of all as though He were a runaway slave, he surrendered Him to be crucified.

Thus the Lord Jesus was handed over to the soldiers, was stripped of His garments, was clothed in a purple robe, was crowned with a wreath of thorns, had a reed placed in His hand as though it were a sceptre, was bowed before in mockery, was spat upon, and was buffeted in the face and on the head. Then they again clothed Him in His own garments, and bearing the cross, He came to Golgotha, a place of condemnation, and there, about the third hour, He was crucified between two thieves.

Although both blasphemed Him at the first, the thief at His right hand repented, and said: "Remember me, O Lord, when Thou comest in Thy Kingdom," to which our Saviour answered, "Today shalt thou be with Me in Paradise." As He hung upon the Cross, He was blasphemed by those who were passing by, was mocked by the high priests, and by the soldiers was given vinegar to drink mixed with gall. About the ninth hour, He cried out with a loud voice, saying, "It is finished." And the Lamb of God "Which taketh away the sin of the world" expired on the day when the moon was full, and at the hour when, according to the Law, was slain the Passover lamb, which was established as a type of Him in the time of Moses.

Even lifeless creation mourned the death of the Master, and it trembled and was altered out of fear. Yet, even though the Maker of creation was already dead, they pierced Him in His immaculate side, and forthwith came there out Blood and Water. Finally, at about the setting of the sun, Joseph of Arimathea came with Nicodemus (both of them had been secret disciples of Jesus), and they took down the all-holy Body of the Teacher from the Cross and anointed it with aromatic spices, and wrapped it in a clean linen cloth. When they had buried Him in a new tomb, they rolled a great stone over its entrance.

Such are the dread and saving sufferings of our Lord Jesus Christ commemorated, and in remembrance of them, we have received the Apostolic commandment that a fast be observed every Friday. ik/11:03

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.