Mickoski: No-confidence motion today, session on Wednesday

Skopje, 8 April 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Sunday the party would file the government no-confidence motion to the Parliament today, expecting the session to be scheduled to Wednesday.

"We hope Wednesday will be the day when we can argue our positions, according to the Parliament's Rules of Procedures. I expect the no-confidence motion to be successful, followed by early elections," Mickoski told journalists after an Easter service in Skopje-based cathedral church "St. Clement of Ohrid".

Regarding the leaders' meeting on the name issue, the opposition leader said there is no specific date scheduled as yet, but expects it over the next weekend, following the talks of Macedonian and Greek foreign minister in Ohrid on April 11-12.

"We see some so-called fresh optimism from the prime minister and the foreign minister. We will see what this optimism is based on. I hope we will learn more details at the leaders' meeting," added Mickoski. ik/12:38

