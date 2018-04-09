Best photos of Wikiexpeditions project on display
- Monday, April 09, 2018 1:27 PM
Skopje, 9 April 2018 (MIA) - 32 photographs picked from the latest research as part of the project 'Wikiexpeditions' of the Wikipedia in Macedonian will be exhibited in the Center for Innovation and Design 'Public Room' on April 11-15.
The exhibition marks the 3rd anniversary of the successful project Wikiexpeditions, which involves ground research and visits of different areas across Macedonia. It aims at improving existing articles or creating news ones in Macedonian about cities, villages and regions in Macedonia, and their main characteristics.
4,302 photos have been shot in the past three years and 266 Wikipedia articles have been edited and created in Macedonian about villages, religious temples and cultural and natural landmarks.
The exhibit coincides with the start of the fourth season of Wikiexpeditions. ba/13:23
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:27 PM | Lufthansa cancels flights as German public sector strike targets airports
German airline Lufthansa cancelled about half of its flights planned for Tuesday after the Verdi uni...
- 3:46 PM | New tourism tax prompts prices to rise in Greece
Prices of rented apartments and hotel rooms will go up by €0.50 and €4 per night as Greece has intro...
- 2:44 PM | No doubts with a sincere name agreement 20 years from now, Mertzos says
Solution to the name issue needs to be found, and with a sincere agreement there will be no doubts, ...
- 1:46 PM | FM Lavrov: Russian specialists find no trace of chemical attack in Douma
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Russian specialists had found no trace of...
- 1:27 PM | Best photos of Wikiexpeditions project on display
32 photographs picked from the latest research as part of the project 'Wikiexpeditions' of the Wikip...