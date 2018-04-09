Best photos of Wikiexpeditions project on display

Skopje, 9 April 2018 (MIA) - 32 photographs picked from the latest research as part of the project 'Wikiexpeditions' of the Wikipedia in Macedonian will be exhibited in the Center for Innovation and Design 'Public Room' on April 11-15.

The exhibition marks the 3rd anniversary of the successful project Wikiexpeditions, which involves ground research and visits of different areas across Macedonia. It aims at improving existing articles or creating news ones in Macedonian about cities, villages and regions in Macedonia, and their main characteristics.

4,302 photos have been shot in the past three years and 266 Wikipedia articles have been edited and created in Macedonian about villages, religious temples and cultural and natural landmarks.

The exhibit coincides with the start of the fourth season of Wikiexpeditions. ba/13:23

