No doubts with a sincere name agreement 20 years from now, Mertzos says

Athens, 9 April 2018 (MIA) - Solution to the name issue needs to be found, and with a sincere agreement there will be no doubts, Greek writer and journalist Nikos Mertzos tells MIA.

Mertzos is also a historian and former aide of several prime ministers in Greece. He presided over the Greek Association of Macedonian Studies.

"A solution must be found. Period. It should have been found back in 1992/93. Back then, I had a conversation with (late president Kiro) Gligorov, we were very close. Secondly, both of our countries should stabilize. Because these matters are intertwined... We also need to find a solution how to stop the two nations from insulting each other. Especially it is the stronger one that shouldn't insult the weaker, but also the weaker should show understanding, to show true friendship. I am confident, from what I have experienced in my lifetime, that if an agreement is reached, a sincere agreement, there will be no doubts in 20 years from now," Mertzos says in a statement to the MIA Athens correspondent.

The Greek writer recently has been advocating for a name solution. His position is the same as that of the Greek government - an agreement with a compound name.

"The solution should include a compound name. We say Macedonia is Greek, I am Macedonian Greek, there are Macedonian Jews. You can self-identify all you want, but a distinction must be made," Mertzos tells MIA.

Asked whether the name should be in Macedonian, untranslated, the Greek author says it would be a good thing, but that it is not obligatory.

"It would be good to be in your language. But, what if a foreign country wants to translate the name, for example North Macedonia, what are we going to do, sue the country?", comments Mertzos.

According to the media in Greece, Mertzos was one of the organizers of the protests in Thessaloniki in 1992 against a name solution with Macedonia. 26 years later, he didn't support the protests in Thessaloniki and Athens, but he has been advocating for a solution with a compound name.

Two weeks ago, Nikos Mertzos promoted his book "The Macedonian Issue" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Addresses were delivered by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, former minister Evangelos Venizelos and party leader Stavros Theodorakis. ba/14:42

