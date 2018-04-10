Minister Carovska in Brussels calls for cooperation to improve status of Roma people

Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska takes part in the EU Roma Week on April 9-11 in Brussels that marks the International Roma Day (April 8).

Minister Carovska addressed a ceremony recognizing the most successful local self-government units in Western Europe.

"It is necessary the local self-government units and the central government to coordinate themselves, but also support from the international community is vital to solve pressing issues of the Roma people in the community. It is the only way to improve the economic and social status of the Roma community. The government in Macedonia is implementing adequate policies aimed at solving permanently the many issues our citizens have to face," she said in her address.

Carovska during her visit to Brussels met with Christian Danielsson, Director General for Enlargement at the European Commission, Katarína Mathernová, Deputy Director-General for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, and MEP Soraya Post. ba/14:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.