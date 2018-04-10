Greek MEP: Chance for solving name issue shouldn't be missed

Athens, 10 April 2018 (MIA) - The Zoran Zaev-led government has opened a window of opportunity for solving the long-standing issue and we shouldn't miss the chance, Greek MEP Dimitrios Papadimoulis has said.

"We shouldn't miss the chance to solve this issue. The Zoran Zaev-led government has opened a window of opportunity. There are difficulties, which in fact have left the row unsolved for 25 years. It is in our national interest to find a solution to the name issue," the Vice President of the European Parliament said in an interview with Skai TV.

He fell short of giving any predictions about the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of Macedonia and Greece, but he commented on the remarks of PM Zoran Zaev in his interview with the Macedonian Information Agency (MIA), its correspondent reports from Athens.

"Sunday's comments of (PM) Zaev are a proof that he is preparing his country's public opinion about a possible name solution that will include some serious concessions on their part," Papadimoulis said adding Brussels 'almost unanimously' supported the initiatives of PMs (Alexis) Tsipras and Zoran Zaev to find a solution.

By closing the issue, he elaborated, Greece would start to feel the economic benefits, especially in the north, and would be able to focus on the issue with Turkey. ba/14:56

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.