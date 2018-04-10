Parliament to debate no-confidence motion against gov't on Wednesday

Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) - Opposition lawmakers are ready to discuss all the facts and arguments against the 10-month ruling of the incumbent government, VMRO-DPMNE MP Dragan Danev said Tuesday after the Parliament Speaker had officially scheduled a session with the motion of non-confidence against the government, filed over the weekend by the main opposition party in Macedonia.

MP Danev called on all deputes tomorrow to put the interest of the citizens above all partisan and personal interests. "If they are guided by these interests, I'm confident that the motion will be passed by 61 votes," the coordinator of the VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group told reporters on Tuesday.

It is certain that the VMRO-DPMNE no-confidence motion, signed by 41 MPs, will not be endorsed tomorrow.

SDSM MP Tomislav Tuntev called VMRO-DPMNE's move 'disappointing' through which he said that the opposition party was looking for excuses and was taking the wrong track to return to Parliament.

"If this is their return with a bang, then we are a little bit disappointed. The motion is legitimate and in fact, it paves the way for the ruling coalition to reaffirm all the positive policies of the current government in the past ten months," noted Tuntev.

MPs will discuss the no-confidence motion at a session scheduled for Wednesday at 11:00h. ba/15:46

