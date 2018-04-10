Macedonia, UAE to boost cooperation in trade, tourism
- Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:57 PM
Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian Economy Minister Kresnik Bektesi and his UAE counterpart Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori say there is room for boosting the cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of trade and tourism.
Meeting on Tuesday at the sidelines of Annual Investment Summit in Dubai, the ministers also suggested for the two countries to sign investment protection agreement, Macedonia’s Ministry of Economy said in a press release.
At the Summit Bektesi presented the favorable opportunities for investing in Macedonia. lk/15:56
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:37 PM | Homeland security advisor resigns from Trump administration
U.S. President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, has resigned, the president's ...
- 7:38 PM | Fire breaks out at Justice Ministry building, no one injured, situation under control
Nobody is injured in a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at the Ministry of Justice. The fire, w...
- 6:41 PM | Macedonia to sign MoU with Bulgaria on coupling day-ahead electricity markets
At its regular session Tuesday, Macedonia’s government adopted a report related to signing a memo of...
- 6:00 PM | Russian embassy says secret resettlement of Skripal and daughter 'will be seen as an abduction'
The Russian embassy in London said it would consider any “secret resettlement” of either Sergei or Y...
- 5:57 PM | Three Macedonian shorts to compete in Austria's LET'S CEE festival
Three Macedonian short films have made the official shorts shortlist of this year's International LE...