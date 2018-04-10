Macedonia, UAE to boost cooperation in trade, tourism

Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian Economy Minister Kresnik Bektesi and his UAE counterpart Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori say there is room for boosting the cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of trade and tourism.

Meeting on Tuesday at the sidelines of Annual Investment Summit in Dubai, the ministers also suggested for the two countries to sign investment protection agreement, Macedonia’s Ministry of Economy said in a press release.

At the Summit Bektesi presented the favorable opportunities for investing in Macedonia. lk/15:56

