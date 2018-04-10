Trial for 2017 Parliament incident: MP Kiracovski says SDSM, AA leaders were main targets

Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) – Testifying Tuesday at a trial related to 27 April 2017 incident in the Macedonian Parliament, MP Aleksander Kiracovski said the crowd that stormed the building resembled an enraged mob ready to kill.

‘Our self-restraint, members of the security of Oliver Spasovki and Zoran Zaev and the God saved us,’ Kiracovski said.

The leaders of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) and the Alliance for Albanians (AfA), Zoran Zaev and Zijadin Sela respectively, were the main targets, Kiracovski said.

Earlier today, Speaker Talat Xhaferi identified five of the defendants in the court room as participants in the last April violent incidents at the Parliament.

Dragan Mancevski, Minister of Information Society and Public Administration, said the violence erupted after the press conference on the election of Talat Xhaferi for Parliament Speaker.

‘Some of the people that broke into the Parliament’s press center wore balaclavas and were attacking us with camera stands, chairs and computers for over two hours, Mancevski said.

Some of the attackers were saying ‘Kill Sela, kill Zaev, kill the traitors,’ Mancevski said. lk/17:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.