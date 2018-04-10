VMRO-DPMNE leader meets Head of EU Office, ambassadors of EU states to Macedonia

Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) – Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski had a meeting Tuesday with the Head of EU Delegation, Samuel Zbogar, and the ambassadors of EU states to Macedonia.

At the meeting Mickoski criticized the incumbent government coalition over a lack of democratic capacity and poor implementation of reform that ‘distances the country from the European agenda and puts it in the group of most corrupted states,' the party said in a press release.

The government’s disastrous economic results have impoverished the citizens, Mickoski told the EU ambassadors.

‘VMRO-DPMNE believes that Macedonia’s accession to the EU as soon as possible is vital for the country and the party will support any process to that effect,’ Mickoski said. lk/17:30

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.