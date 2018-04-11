President Ivanov meets Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Istanbul, 11 April 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Interlocutors discussed a range of topics and exchanged Easter gifts, said the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Greek TV station Skai reports that Patriarch Bartholomew will meet representatives of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric over the church issue on Wednesday, MIA reports from Athens. ik/09:40

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.