Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 

President Ivanov meets Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Wednesday, April 11, 2018  9:41 AM

Istanbul, 11 April 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Interlocutors discussed a range of topics and exchanged Easter gifts, said the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Greek TV station Skai reports that Patriarch Bartholomew will meet representatives of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric over the church issue on Wednesday, MIA reports from Athens. ik/09:40

