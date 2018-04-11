President Ivanov meets Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
- Wednesday, April 11, 2018 9:41 AM
Istanbul, 11 April 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul on Tuesday.
Interlocutors discussed a range of topics and exchanged Easter gifts, said the Ecumenical Patriarchate.
Greek TV station Skai reports that Patriarch Bartholomew will meet representatives of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric over the church issue on Wednesday, MIA reports from Athens. ik/09:40
