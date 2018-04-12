Mayors of 30 Macedonian and Bulgarian municipalities establish Association of Cities

Kumanovo, 12 April 2018 (MIA) - About 30 mayors from the municipalities in the bordering regions of Macedonia and Bulgaria agreed Thursday in Kumanovo over the establishment of an Association of Cities for the purpose of applying for joint EU-funded projects.

The association's constitutive session will take place in Kyustendil in the coming period.

Bulgarian Deputy-Ambassador to Macedonia, Daniela Bodinova said the Macedonia-Bulgaria Friendship Treaty should be implemented locally, among municipalities.

Deputy-Minister of Local Self-Government Dejan Pavleski said the countries' ministries have already implemented joint projects, while relations have already been established among municipalities, administrations and the civil society sector, adding that the bilateral cross-border cooperation programme has registered an implementation of over 95 percent.

"The Minister of Local Self-Government welcomes the cooperation among municipalities from both countries, in accordance with the national legislations, and of course in the interest of citizens living in the bordering region. Taking into consideration the EU principles of good-neighborly relations and territorial cooperation, it is natural that such collaboration develops so that municipalities in cross-border regions can use the Union pre-accession funds to the maximum, improving the life of citizens on both sides of the border, which will not serve as a line of separation but a point of communication and cooperation between the citizens of the two neighboring countries," said Pavleski.

The cities of Kumanovo and Kyustendil initiated the association's formation.

"We believe that Macedonian municipalities can use the experience of our Bulgarian colleagues in bringing administrations closer, but also institutions that will jointly apply for European funds. In the spirit and mutual understanding of the two governments, I believe it is more than necessary to establish such an association that will contribute to the improvement of people's lives," said Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski.

Kyustendil Mayor Georgi Paunov stressed that the association can serve as an applying facility for institutions in the fields of education and culture, putting forward their ideas. ik/16:19

###

