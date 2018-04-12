National non-discrimination coordination body established

Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA) - The National Coordination Body for monitoring of the state of affairs in the fields of non-discrimination and implementation of laws, bylaws and strategic documents held its constitutive session on Thursday.

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska addressed the session in the capacity of national coordinator, saying everyone's opinion will be appreciated, while constructive criticism is welcome.

"The need to establish a separate body for cooperation and monitoring of the state of affairs in the field of non-discrimination is primarily aimed at raising the transparency of state institutions in this area, coordination of activities between institutions and civil society/international organizations, establishment of annual priorities based on international and other reports and analyses, as well as putting forward measures for improvement," the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said in a press release.

The National Coordination Body incorporates 36 representatives from ministries and other state institutions, civil society and international organizations, trade unions and institutes. ik/16:31

