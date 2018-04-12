МИА Лого
Thursday, April 12, 2018, 

Vice-Premier Osmani, EU officials discuss Macedonia’s EU-integration bid

Thursday, April 12, 2018  4:31 PM

Brussels, 12 April 2018 (MIA) – Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani held talks Thursday with Director for the Western Balkans at the EC Directorate for Enlargement – DGNEAR Genoveva Ruiz Calavera, Dutch MEP Hans van Baalen, who chairs the ‘Friends of Macedonia’ in the EP, and the Head of the European Council President’s Cabinet, Piotr Serafin.

The talks were focused on Macedonia’s EU-integration process in regard with the European perspectives of Western Balkan countries, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

Macedonia is making preparation for implementing the flagship initiatives under the 2025 EU Strategy for Western Balkans, which is a vital tool for candidate countries to meet the membership criteria,’ Osmani told his hosts.

Considering Macedonia’s success in implementing the reform plan ‘3-6-9’ and addressing the political issues, Osmani voiced belief for the country to commence the EU-accession talks.

Osmani’s visit to Brussels took place ahead of 17 April release of the European Commission Progress for Macedonia. lk/16:31

