Osmani expects clear EC recommendation for Macedonia to commence EU accession talks

Brussels, 12 April 2018 (MIA) – I expect for the upcoming European Commission report on Macedonia’s progress to be the best ever and stipulate a clear recommendation for commencing of the country’s EU accession talks, Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told MIA correspondent in Brussels.

Osmani held talks today in Brussels with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Western Balkans at the EC Directorate for Enlargement – DGNEAR Genoveva Ruiz Calavera, Dutch MEP Hans van Baalen, who chairs the ‘Friends of Macedonia’ in the EP, and the Head of the European Council President’s Cabinet, Piotr Serafin.

The talks were focused on Macedonia’s EU-integration process in regard with the European perspectives of Western Balkan countries.

Right after the publication of the EC report, Macedonia’s government intends to carry on with the reforms to meet the document’s recommendations, Osmani said.

Osmani said he had no information that the EC report included remarks about the language law. Brussels is aware of the significance of the inter-ethnic relations in Macedonia, he said, urging once again President Gjorge Ivanov to sign the bill. lk/16:49

