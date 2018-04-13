Bartholomew: Only Ecumenical Patriarchate can be mother-church
- Friday, April 13, 2018 9:10 AM
Istanbul, 13 April 2018 (MIA) - Only the Ecumenical Patriarchate can be the mother-church of Balkan churches, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew told professors and students of the Skopje-based Faculty of Theology at their meeting in Istanbul.
According to him, the Bulgarian church cannot assist other churches to solve their status, but the process should go through the Ecumenical Patriarchate.
Bartholomew told the professors and students they are considered the future generation of theologians and priests enhancing Orthodoxy and relations with neighboring nations and Orthodox churches. ik/09:08
