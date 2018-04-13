Mariya Gabriel: European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society

Ms. Gabriel, the first Western Balkans Digital Summit is taking place in Skopje, Macedonia, next week. What outcomes do you expect from this event?

This is the first summit of ministers, which goes to show how high on the agenda digital transformation is when it comes to these countries. Right now, there is political will at the highest level, and the countries and their ministers are committed to technological change as part of their EU accession process.

During the summit, we will address specific issues, which will benefit citizens and businesses in the region, and which will provide opportunities to accelerate the EU accession process through regional digitalization.

We all know that this process is based on meeting conditions and implementing reforms, but these reforms can happen faster with the help of digitalization.

During the summit, we will also talk about cyber-security and digital competences, which I consider my number one priority. We will talk about businesses and data economy, as well.

The summit will be a good opportunity for the region to confirm its commitment to technological change and to discuss specific projects.

Could you give us an example of how technological change can help accelerate the EU accession process?

We all talk about judicial reform and the rule of law. Transparency can be much easier to achieve through digital transformation.

For example, the EU is finalizing the legislation on using electronic evidence in the legal system. This can help the legal system use databases that would save time during the judicial decision-making process.

It can also help accelerate economic development by introducing market-economy reforms. This is why we should support businesses. What can we do? First, we can finance connectivity, and then create so-called digital innovation hubs. This is a chance for small and medium-sized enterprises to test their business models and contribute to economic development.

We also address young people. Prosperous is the region that offers young people good prospects. Our Digital Opportunity scheme will enable young people to get internships that will boost their digital skills and knowledge of quantum computing and blockchain technology.

This will provide them with job prospects in their countries and help them develop their skills and contribute to their countries’ development.

There are several sensitive issues, as well, such as the fight against illegal content. Hate speech, terrorist propaganda, radicalization, and children abuse are all unacceptable in our democratic societies and digitalization can help our countries rise to the challenge of fighting against them faster, especially considering that these phenomena do not recognize borders.

The same goes for cyber-security. Cyber attacks don't just target our data. They can hit critical sectors like transport or the electric power supply, as well. Just imagine if anything like that should happen in a hospital while surgeries are being performed. So, we need to give [Western Balkan] countries observer status in the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA). We can start collaborating even now.

What is the financial amount we can expect the EU to contribute to these regional projects?

I cannot give you a precise amount, first of all, because this is not in my direct competence. I'm working on it together with the High Representative [Federica Mogherini] and the commissioner [Johannes] Hahn, and the result of this cooperation is to implement the digital agenda into the EU strategy.

We recognize the need for technological change, and we will make further progress by identifying specific projects next week. This is what we need now.

To assign an amount, we need to first decide on the projects that would have positive results and meet short- and long-term needs. It is not useful to talk about finances without considering projects. We need to determine the projects first and then see if there is enough in the EU budget to finance them. We have pre-accession IPA funds at our disposal, but first we need to work out the details during the Skopje summit.

The most important step, however, is the Sofia summit. We will be able to develop the digital agenda much more then.

We heard the message that technological change is a priority; we can accelerate EU integration by digitalization. Now it's your turn to show us what kind of projects you need and how you want to tackle challenges.

One of your major projects is regional roaming. Is there a deadline for it? And what kind of roaming are we talking about?

We're talking about roaming within the region and the EU. We will present the proposal for reducing roaming prices in Sofia on May 17.

It is important to have realistic expectations, though. It is impossible to “roam like at home” within the region because of legal obstacles; the countries are not EU members. This is a complicated and delicate process, and that’s why I started working on it on my first day on the job [as European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society].

We just did a survey of all legal aspects, and I have started a dialogue with the regional mobile operators. We have met twice so far. We are currently working out the details, and we aim to hold another meeting by the end of April to come up with an agreement we can present on May 17.

Can you tell us what the main obstacles are in the negotiations?

Out of respect for the negotiations, I cannot do that. But, every time it involves discussions in which several aspects are taken into consideration. There are realities on the ground, there are local regulators, there are many things. What I'm trying to say is that I haven't forgotten any aspect, everything has been put on the table when we are discussing with the operators. This is a very open dialogue, my message to the operators has been very clear. We have an incredible opportunity, the Western Balkans has never been so high on the EU political agenda. There is a chance to make this European perspective produce concrete aspects, most notably roaming charges. It will be a good thing for everyone because it opens possibilities for the operators. It means more clients for them. How many of us turn off our phones when we enter the Western Balkans? A lot. If the prices drop, many people will stop doing that. We should continue to cooperate in good spirit, to make efforts because it's worth it. The citizens are at the core of our policies.

One political question... Are the issues involving connectivity, digital agenda, roaming, etc, a way to circumvent the issue regarding the process of Western Balkan countries to join the EU?

What is this information based on? When I say it is an opportunity - in February the EU's Western Balkans Strategy was announced, the progress reports will be released next week, Sofia will host a summit, the Council of the EU will adopt conclusions in June - this kind of attention is not given to regions that do not make progress. Sometimes you have to read between the lines of the diplomatic language of the EU. I think that the more we maintain this positive spirit, the more we will progress together and with hard work.

More precisely, there is the fact that several member-states were against the Sofia summit being called 'the enlargement summit'...

What is more important? To have a summit that is called 'the enlargement summit' and everything remains unchanged, or to have a summit that offers concrete steps and that notes the progress in order the process to be accelerated? I like the second alternative more. In February, a strong message with the Western Balkans strategy was sent - you are welcome. And this is a huge change compared to three, four years ago. It was made clear in 2014 that there will be no enlargement. We must not fool ourselves, this is a debate that certain member states don't find it easy. What matters in this context is to underline the efforts of Bulgaria's EU presidency. Also, the hard work of the Bulgarian prime minister, who has managed over time to convince the EU leaders to get the issue back on the agenda. It was unthinkable only a year ago. And this is what we are feeling from the countries in the region, a wisdom that things shouldn't be rushed, it's better the process to be gradual so as to create a perception that the integration into the EU is due to the efforts of the country. And the message has been clearly received when we see the countries in the region being aware.

Finally, a question about the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal, bearing in mind that laws on personal data protection are your competency. One of the provisions stipulates that the terms of service in the future should be clearer and shorter. Don't you think this would be a fertile ground to allow abuses?

No one ever will be able to prevent the development of new technologies. The EU has been capable of predicting this kind of situations. We have had the digital market strategy for two years, the new legislation will enter into force in a month. We've been very clear, personal data protection is invaluable for us. The EU has taken measures to save personal data. Also, we have adopted a regulation about electronic privacy. Therefore, an agreement for data to be used by the users is at the core of the two laws. We all should know when, why, for what purpose our data are used before we agree to the terms. At the same time, we have started acting in regards to fake news. The EU has taken measures. We have the capacity to protect our European citizens. And once again we reaffirm our values: transparency, personal data protection - this is something that is fundamental to us, it is non-negotiable.

Tanja Milevska

Tr. by Magdalena Reed and Bisera Altiparmakova

###

