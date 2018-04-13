Macedonia tops list of energy reform implementation in the region: report

Skopje, 13 April 2018 (MIA) - The Energy Community in its sustainable development report covering the Western Balkan countries ranked Macedonia first in the region with respect to meeting energy reforms, the Ministry of Economy says Friday.

Macedonia, reads the statement, has scored top points in the list of the six Western Balkan countries: Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro in terms of energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, environment protection, transparency and conditions for energy investments.

"Due to the dynamic of energy reforms, Macedonia this year tops the list. The Energy Community in its 2017 report on sustainable development put the country in the group of countries that had lagged significantly as regards sustainable energy reforms," the Ministry says.

It noted that the government in late March approved a new energy law after being put forward by the Ministry of Economy. "The adoption of the law will put an end to the monopoly and will enable consumers, such as small and medium-sized enterprises and households to pick electricity and natural gas suppliers." ba/17:38

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.