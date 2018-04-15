Ta Nea: Berlin to award Athens in case of name row settlement

Athens, 15 April 2018 (MIA) – In case of settling the dispute over Macedonia’s name, Berlin will allow Athens to postpone an implementation of austerity measure – cutting of pensions - for six months, Greek paper Ta Nea says.

Citing credible European sources, the paper says that the measure, which should be set into force on 1 January 2019, would be postponed for six months as Germany's award to Greek government in case of settling the name dispute.

During Athens-Berlin discussions behind closed doors, Germany promised Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras a reward plus political benefits for himself and his SYRIZA ‘if he comes to an agreement on the name of Skopje with his counterpart Zoran Zaev’, Ta Nea says, pointing out that the delay of this measure will offer a breathing space to the Greek government on the way to elections in May 2019. lk/15:10

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.