Inmates showing exemplary behavior to be able to attend cultural events

Skopje, 16 April 2018 (MIA) – Good conduct will earn Shutka prison inmates the ability to participate in cultural events, according to the Memorandum that Culture Minister Robert Alagjozovski and Penitentiary Director Gjoko Kotevski signed Monday.

The Ministry of Culture's planned activities for the Penitentiary include attending cultural events for well-behaved prisoners, in addition to upgrading prison libraries, organizing workshops and visits from artists.

"Not only will these activities stimulate the process of resocialization and improve the atmosphere in the institution," Minister Alagjozovski said, "but also they will contribute to better prison conditions in line with international standards concerning incarcerated persons."

He added that if the pilot program proves to be successful, the Ministry will implement it in other prisons throughout Macedonia, as well.

Penitentiary Director Kotevski pointed out that the program also offers inmates opportunities to learn crafts such as woodworking, pottery, or painting, which they could practice after their release from prison.

The new program will begin by taking convicts to cultural events.

The Penitentiary was established in 1968 and this is the first time a cultural program for inmates has been implemented. mr/13:28

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.