Court extends detention of former government official Donevski

Skopje, 16 April 2018 (MIA) - The Skopje-based Criminal Court has extended the detention of Vase Donevski, former director of the Government's Service for General and Common Affairs, by another 30 days, learns MIA.

The detention has been extended upon a motion by the Public Prosecutor's Office for organized crime, following the expiry of the initial 30 days.

Donevski, who was dismissed from the post in July 2017, was detained a month ago under the suspicion of abuse of office. ik/13:17

