Nikolovski: We are trying to break into the Russian market with our cabbage
- Monday, April 16, 2018 2:17 PM
Gradsko, 16 April 2018 (MIA) – The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy is holding intense talks in preparation for a proposal to export Macedonian cabbage to Russia. Agriculture Minister Ljupco Nikolovski said that the Ministry is currently compiling data on available quantities and prices.
So far, Ukraine and Russia have never imported Macedonian cabbage as they have had other foreign suppliers selling at competitive prices.
"We are currently collecting information to send to the Macedonian-Russian Economic Chamber, which is holding the talks," Minister Nikolovski said. "I believe there will be a [positive] result."
According to Nikolovski, the Ministry is making every effort to boost export and to find new markets.
"We are in the Strumica region every day doing our best to promote export, but there is strong pressure from other countries, which takes its toll. They offer prices lower than ours," Nikolovski said. He added that discussions with Moscow included the issue of Macedonian taxes.
Continuing its efforts to reach a solution, the Ministry will meet cabbage growers again in Strumica tomorrow.
The current price of cabbage is MKD 12 (EUR 0.20) per kilogram. mr/14:17
