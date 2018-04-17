Dimitrov: I won’t reply to Dacic’s statement on Macedonia

Belgrade, 17 April 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in the interview with Belgrade-based N1 television told that he will not comment the statement of Serbian FM Ivica Dacic given last week at the press conference with Greek FM Nikos Kotzias, that it is a mistake that Serbia recognised Macedonia under its constitutional name.

“I think that such statements are not very helpful. We are ministers in two governments, we represent two close peoples. We have a common history in Yugoslavia, we will be together again in the EU, hopefully not in a distant future, and nothing can spoil our closeness. It is up to the officials whether there would be “poking” or brotherly relations,” Dimitrov told N1 television.

Answering question related to Kosovo, Dimitrov said Macedonia could not be a great player in regard to Belgrade-Pristina dispute.

“We share the border and it is in our interest this problem to be solved in the best possible way for both sides through the dialogue mediated by the Brussels and Federica Mogherini. We have quite enough of our own problems and I would not like Macedonia to be a collateral damage,” Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov gave the exclusive interview with N1 television – a CNN partner for Serbia, Croatia and BiH, during his presence at the 10th anniversary of the European Fund for the Balkans (EFB) event in Belgrade, which will be aired in the show “New Day” on Tuesday. sk/09:54

