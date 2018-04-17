МИА Лого
Deputy PM: Macedonia remains committed to EU reform agenda

Tuesday, April 17, 2018  4:43 PM

Skopje, 17 April 2018 (MIA) - Deputy PM responsible for European affairs, Bujar Osmani held Tuesday a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Czech Senate, led by Vice President Jiri Sestak, in which he briefly referred to Macedonia's achievements in the past nine months in delivering a productive reform agenda.

The meeting took place in a key moment for Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic bid, i.e. in parallel with the publishing of the European Commission report on the state of play and the progress of Macedonia on its path to EU membership, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

Osmani praised the Czech support to the Euro-integration efforts of Macedonia both within the EU and as part of the Visegrad Group.

He said he expected the successful implementation of the Plan 3-6-9 today to be crowned with 'probably the most positive report of the European Commission on Macedonia's progress.'

The Deputy PM noted that the country remained on its reform-oriented course after the completion of the Plan 3-6-9 to implement processes stemming from the six flagship initiatives of the Western Balkans Strategy as well as suggestions and recommendations noted in the 2018 report, stated the press release. ba/16:42

