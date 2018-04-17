EC recommends commencing of Macedonia's EU accession talks

Strasbourg, 17 April 2018 (MIA) – The European Commission recommends for Macedonia to commence the EU-accession talks, Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said Tuesday at a presentation of the EC report on the country’s progress towards EU membership.

The recommendation is based on a comprehensive analysis, Hahn said, notifying that the EU should recognize the country’s achievement and respond appropriately. He commended the reform progress, pointing out that the country should however maintain and deepen the current reform momentum, particularly in the spheres of judiciary, public administration, fight against corruption and organized crime.

The EU enlargement policy continues to be a key engine driving reforms in the Western Balkans. It is modernising the region's economies and societies, making it gradually a more prosperous and stable place which is also in the EU's genuine interest. The recommendations for Macedonia and Albania issued today acknowledge the progress made, Hahn said.

‘It's an important step forward, but it is clear - and this counts for all Western Balkans countries: there are no shortcuts on the way to the EU. Important gaps remain. We need to see the reforms, especially in the rule of law, be implemented more vigorously and produce sustainable results. These reforms are not ''for Brussels'' – effective judiciary, effective fight against corruption and organised crime, efficient public administration, stronger economy – all this will directly benefit the region and its citizens, and Europe as a whole.,’ Hahn said.

He notified that Macedonia and the region should improve the business climate, saying the rule of law is vital to that effect.

The Western Balkan region is Europe and will be part of the European Union’s future, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, told the press conference.

A step forward today for Macedonia and Albania is a step forward for the entire Western Balkans, she said, expressing belief that the countries of the region would present concrete reform results to meet the expectations of their citizens.

‘Our strategic focus and engagement are delivering practical progress and benefits to the people in the region. The work on reforms and modernisation however needs to continue, in the interest of the partners and the European Union,’ Mogherini said.

Mogherini and Hahn will visit Macedonia to attend the Western Balkans Digital Summit 2018, which takes place in Skopje on 18-19 April. Mogherini is also scheduled to deliver a speech at Macedonia’s Parliament. lk/17:07

