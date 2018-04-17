FM Dimitrov: EC clear recommendation 'a great victory' for Macedonia

Skopje, 17 April 2018 (MIA) - The unconditional recommendation of the European Commission for Macedonia today is a great victory for its citizens, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Tuesday in a meeting with a delegation of the Czech Senate, led by its Vice President Jiri Sestak.

"Unconditional report is a great victory for all Europeans - the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia - that had raised their voice managing to get the country back on the right track. This is a marvelous day to meet with European friends, especially with friends from the Czech Republic, who are strong supporters of the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Macedonia and the region," stated Dimitrov.

Saying he was pleased that Macedonia had finally gotten a confirmation, the Minister thanked for the Czech support in the process of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The focal point of the meeting was close cooperation between Macedonia and the Czech Republic with an accent on Czech support to Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic ambitions and the opening of accession talks with the EU as soon as possible.

Talks also focused on ways to further strengthen cooperation in several areas of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said.

The delegation of the Czech Senate is paying a two-day visit to Macedonia. ba/18:23

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.