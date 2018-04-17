PM Zaev: Macedonia - a step closer to EU membership

Skopje, 17 April 2018 (MIA) – Today is one of those days when the citizens of Macedonia should be proud as the country is now one step closer to the European Union, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Tuesday at a press conference as the European Commission published the country’s progress report.

The EC recommendation for opening of Macedonia’s EU accession talks is clear and unconditional, which leads to opening of the accession talks, Zaev told the press conference.

‘Today we are a step closer to the EU membership and to reaching its economic standards for the benefit of all citizens of Macedonia,’ Zaev said. lk/18:20

###

