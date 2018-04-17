PM Zaev: Macedonia - a step closer to EU membership
- Tuesday, April 17, 2018 6:21 PM
Skopje, 17 April 2018 (MIA) – Today is one of those days when the citizens of Macedonia should be proud as the country is now one step closer to the European Union, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Tuesday at a press conference as the European Commission published the country’s progress report.
The EC recommendation for opening of Macedonia’s EU accession talks is clear and unconditional, which leads to opening of the accession talks, Zaev told the press conference.
‘Today we are a step closer to the EU membership and to reaching its economic standards for the benefit of all citizens of Macedonia,’ Zaev said. lk/18:20
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:37 PM | PM Zaev meets EBRD Western Balkans Director Hargitai
Macedonia’s Primer Zoran Zaev and Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski held a meeting late Tuesday with...
- 9:04 PM | UN says Syria must not restrict chemical probe
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the Syrian government to ensure international ch...
- 8:38 PM | Enlargement package: Commission publishes reports on Western Balkans partners and Turkey
The European Commission adopted Tuesday its annual Enlargement Package, including seven individual r...
- 7:22 PM | EC recommendation - an incentive to finally solve name issue, Hahn tells MIA
Johannes Hahn says he hopes that this year's report will serve as an additional motivation for solvi...
- 7:10 PM | PM Zaev: Macedonia - a step closer to EU membership
Today is one of these days when the citizens of Macedonia should be proud as the country is now one ...