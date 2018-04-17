EC recommendation - an incentive to finally solve name issue, Hahn tells MIA

Strasbourg, 17 April 2018 (MIA) - Johannes Hahn says he hopes that this year's report will serve as an additional motivation for solving the name issue, but warns of risks of instability in the region if it fails to join the EU.

Talking to MIA after the release of the 2018 progress reports, the Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations underscores that the clear recommendation should further stimulate reform implementation and the efforts made to solve the name issue.

"Now, it's important to make sure the process continues and the opportunity is seized to enable reform-oriented progress. The main remarks to the authorities are that they must tackle corruption, close issues that are part of the Urgent Reform Priorities, and find finally a name solution," Hahn states noting: "Today's decision will be yet another strong motivation to find a name row settlement and to walk the last remaining mile."

The EU Commissioner fell short of commenting the possibility of Macedonia obtaining a date for start of negotiations by July elaborating that the EU ministers 'now should sit down and analyze the report.' One of the most pressing issues in the EU is the resistance of a number of member countries towards the EU enlargement process. Commissioner Hahn, however, remains an optimist.

"Take my country for example - recently an opinion poll was released showing an increase in the support of EU enlargement. The majority still doesn't support enlargement, but the fact that support is on the rise proves that public debate becomes more intensive. Either we export stability or we import instability. These goals can be fulfilled only if we help the countries implement European standards."

Hahn, in fact, has reaffirmed the message of the European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, who earlier in the day said that the region should integrate into the EU for stability, MIA's correspondent reports from Strasbourg.

"Yes, of course there have always been risks of instability in the region, I have always said that using different words. The region is fragile, European perspective contributes to reconciliation, and better good neighborly ties. The EU is a factor of stability," Commissioner Hahn tells MIA. ba/19:17

