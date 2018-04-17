PM Zaev: Macedonia - a step closer to EU membership

Skopje, 17 April 2018 (MIA) – Today is one of these days when the citizens of Macedonia should be proud as the country is now one step closer to the European Union, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Tuesday at a press conference as the European Commission published the country’s progress report.

The EC recommendation for opening of Macedonia’s EU accession talks is crystal clear and unconditional, which leads to opening of the accession talks, Zaev said.

‘It means that Macedonia is meeting the key political criterion for EU membership, which should enable a start of the accession talks. It also means that the political crisis is behind us and that EU has been monitoring carefully and with due respect the ongoing reform and political processes,’ Zaev said.

This day, he said, should be engraved in the brighter part of Macedonia’s modern history, but now is also the time when ‘we should all join forces to invest in the country’s EU-integration process,’

‘The credit for (EC recommendation) and ongoing reforms belong to citizens. The government has been working with strong commitment on reform implementation, but the decision on putting an end to a harmful, destructive policy and open a new reform, progressive page for our future was made by the citizens,’ Zaev said.

Moving forward to the EU membership, the PM said, means better business climate, more investment, salary hike that leads in general to higher living standard for all citizens, Zaev said. Therefore, an overwhelming majority of citizens support Macedonia's accession to the EU and NATO, he added.

‘Macedonia would have received a recommendation to start the (EU) accession talks even if the opposition failed to return to the Parliament. But they have made the right step, showing that there is indeed a new political climate in Macedonia and that state interests are not forgotten. Hence this is also success of the VMRO-DPMNE-led opposition,’ the PM said.

The government will resume the process of building consensus on all key issues, Zaev said, notifying that an agreement has been reached thus far on several reform laws, such as the ones related to an interception of communications and judicial reforms.

The Government has demonstrated its commitment to inclusiveness, capacity to accept a different opinion, while the opposition proved to be aware of its own responsibility, Zaev said. He also commended the contribution of BESA, the Alliance for Albanians and the Democratic Party of Albanians.

The EC recommendation is a fresh, strong impetus for Macedonia’s future achievements, Zaev said, expressing hope that the ‘problem Greece is having with Macedonia’s name’ would be resolved soon. Efforts are being made for the name dispute to be resolved before the EU summit, scheduled for June, he added. lk/19:09

###

