President Ivanov meets with EU's foreign policy chief Mogherini

Skopje, 18 April 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov met Wednesday in Skopje with Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, for talks on current political developments in Macedonia, its EU integration process and key challenges facing the region and the EU.

Welcoming the European Commission's renewed recommendation for the opening of accession talks, President Ivanov said that the unblocking of integration processes by setting a date for start of negotiations would positively affect the reform processes and the overall social and political state of play in Macedonia, his cabinet said in a press release.

The two interlocutors concluded that joined forces by all stakeholders in the country in implementing the reform-oriented processes would contribute to the European future of Macedonia.

The positive recommendation of the EC to open membership talks with Macedonia and Albania has an encouraging effect regarding the credibility of the EU and the perspective of the entire region, Ivanov stated.

Taking into consideration the positive rhetoric of the Western Balkan leaders about the progress of each of the countries, Mogherini said that the enlargement process for the first time was focused on the original idea of the EU, i.e. peace.

Moreover, Ivanov and Mogherini shared views about the ongoing name negotiations between Macedonia and Greece, stated the press release. ba/19:17

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.