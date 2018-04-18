EU’s Mogherini: Solution to name dispute possible by EU Summit in June

Skopje, 18 April 2018 (MIA) – The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, voiced belief Wednesday in Skopje that the name dispute could be settled by the EU Summit in June, when the member states would make decisions on setting dates for candidate countries to open the accession talks.

‘The Commission yesterday recommended opening of the accession negotiations, and now it’s up to the Council to make the decision. I cannot speculate what kind of decisions the 28 member states will take. But we have two and a half months until the Summit that should be used properly, wisely and courageously as it has been the case in these last ten months. You have done steps that 10 months ago were not even imaginable. So I am an optimist. I think there is time, which can be used and have been used positively by you and by Greece in these weeks and months of negotiations and talks and I think yes – a result is possible. So I think that that the European Council can take a positive decision (on launching Macedonia’s EU Accession talks),’ Mogherini said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Zaev said he was certain that Macedonia would obtain a date for EU accession talks, considering the progress made thus far in Skopje-Athens name negotiations.

“We will be happy if we come to a solution and I believe it is possible. Now you can see that I’ve a reason to be optimistic, along with Federica, as I believe that the optimism contributes to finding solutions, event to sensitive ones such as the name issue,’ Zaev said.

Mogherini and Zaev were responding to journalists’ request to comment Greek FM Nikos Kotzias’ statement , namely that there was no time for the name issue to be resolved by the NATO Summit, which means that Macedonia will not get a date for starting the EU accession talks. lk/19:18

###

