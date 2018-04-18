EU’s Mogherini: Macedonia back on track (UPD)

Skopje, 18 April 2018 (MIA) – I am bringing the good news that the European Commission has recommended for Macedonia to commence the EU accession talks, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, said Wednesday at a joint press conference with Prime minister Zoran Zaev.

And yes the good news is this: you are back, you are back on track and the assessment that the European Commission has made, merit-based, is that the conditions that were put last time have been met and that we recommend the Council to take the decision to open negotiations, Mogherini said.

‘I think this is a major achievement you have to be proud of, you can celebrate - for half a day and then go back to work. But this is an achievement that, as you rightly mentioned Mr Prime Minister, not only for the government, but for all the institutions of the country, from the President, to the government, to the Parliament, to the local authorities, to the civil society, to the citizens of this country. And that has also involved the capacity from the majority and from the opposition to work together,’ she said.

Mogherini compared the reform process with a video game, saying that ‘every time you get to one stage, you get to the following level and the challenges increase, but you also get extra points so somehow you are rewarded.’

‘At the end of the day, as a reward, you are perfectly right: it is not about institutions, it is not about procedures, it is not about negotiations, the real reward is the improvement of the life of the citizens and it is all about this. Having European standards, having developments on economy and trade, and how the institutions work, governance, and the quality of life that counts for every single citizen of Europe - and by the way you are already Europe, we are talking here about the process towards being a member of the European Union that can be opened in the coming months,’ she said.

The next level of the video game, she went further, is the implementation of the reforms. The recommendation carries two magic words - maintaining and deepening the reforms.

She commended the impressive steps Macedonia made in addressing regional dynamics and bilateral relations with its neighbours.

‘On the regional dynamics, again, tonight we will have a meeting here with all the six Prime Ministers of the region. If you think back four or five years ago this would have been - to say the minimum - strange or difficult, now it is the normal, the new normal and it is a very good new normal, because this part of the Western Balkans is fully part of the European continent,’ Mogherini said.

Mogherini also voiced hope for Skopje-Athens name talks to soon result in finding a mutually acceptable solution.

‘I think that you are doing a remarkable job - and I would like to thank you in particular, not only you Mister Prime Minister but also the Foreign Minister [Nikola Dimitrov], for his dedication - in the dialogue and negotiations with Greece. We support and we encourage this process in all possible ways and I hope that a solution that can be mutually accepted can be found soon. I believe that this would be an extremely positive development, under the UN auspices. We are obviously ready to accompany this process in every single step and to encourage it in all its stages. By the way, I believe that also this will require and requires already a certain degree of national unity that I am sure you are going to guarantee it and the opposition is going to guarantee it, and the rest of the institutions as well,’ she said.

Macedonia’s government has made significant progress on the road to EU for the last ten months, which is recognized and appreciated by the Union, Zaev said.

Following the implementation of reforms, the Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria, Macedonia is also on the right track to resolve the open issue with Greece, Zaev said.

He called on the EU to remain focused on Macedonia and reaffirmed the government’s readiness to keep working on the necessary reforms.

‘We shall justify the (EU) expectations and offer new reasons for support. The citizens of Macedonia deserve to be part of Europe. Let the expectation for obtaining a date for Macedonia to commence the EU accession talks become a reality during the EU Summit in June,’ Zaev said.

The EU, NATO membership is Macedonia’s top priority, the PM said.

Tomorrow, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy will deliver a speech at the Macedonian Parliament. lk/20:30

