Mogherini and Zaev host informal dinner for PMs of Western Balkan countries

Skopje, 18 April 2018 (MIA) – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev are hosting Wednesday in Skopje an informal dinner for the Heads of Government of the Western Balkan countries.

The guest list includes the Prime Ministers of Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Bosnia/Herzegovina, Edi Rama, Ana Brnabic, Ramush Haradinaj, Dusko Markovic and Denis Zvizdic respectively, the government said in a press release.

‘The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their sincere commitment to full implementation of reforms in their countries, in order to speed up the process for accessing the European family,’ the press release reads.

Mogherini emphasized the need of all countries in the region to accelerate the implementation of key reforms in order to meet the expectations of their citizens. Hence the changes will also become visible to the EU, she said.

The Prime Ministers also affirmed their commitment to promote the regional cooperation and good-neighborly relations, saying that 2018 is of a historic significance for the region, as the Western Balkan countries are offered an opportunity to make giant steps towards the EU membership if they put the key reforms – rule of law, judiciary and fundamental human rights – as their priority, the press release reads. lk/21:32

