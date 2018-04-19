U.S. Ambassador Baily congratulates Macedonia on EU recommendation

Skopje, 19 April 2018 (MIA) - United States Ambassador Jess Baily has congratulated Macedonia on obtaining the clear recommendation for the beginning of EU accession talks.

He says the United States are supporting Macedonia's EU and NATO integration.

"We are working with the EU delegation in Macedonia on the reform processes and we will continue to do this - reforms in the rule of law, media and public administration. We are working together on Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration," Baily told reporters at the sidelines of the EducationUSA Fair in Skopje on Thursday. ik/19:02

