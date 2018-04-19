Skopje, 19 April 2018 (MIA) – Over 700 students visited Thursday in Skopje the Education Fair with US Universities, organized by the US Embassy in Macedonia, in cooperation with EducationUSA Macedonia.

Eleven representatives of US universities presented the opportunities for higher education in the United States and their institutions.

EducationUSA advisers offered insight into the US university application process and informed students about EducationUSA services available at centers around Macedonia. In addition, the Embassy’s Educational Affairs Assistant presented the opportunities for US government-sponsored scholarships and educational exchange programs.

US Ambassador Jess Baily said he started his career as one of the beneficiaries of international scholarship and exchange programs.

‘I believe that studying abroad may offer various experiences to make you a citizen of the world,’ Baily said, voicing hope that gifted students from Macedonia would seize the opportunity. lk/20:19

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.