Dukovski's new play Ghost to premiere at MNT

Skopje, 20 April 2018 (MIA) – Dejan Dukovski's new play Ghost directed by Srgjan Janikjievikj will premiere at the Macedonian National Theater on April 24.

Janikjievikj told a news conference today that the play abounds in strong emotions and humor. He described Dukovski's text as different from anything he had written before, calling it "perhaps one of his best".

Gorast Cvetkovski plays the lead, Aleksandar Mara: the ghost. He introduced his character as an anti-Hamlet of sorts, an urban hero who takes the law into his own hands.

Other cast members are Nikola Aceski, Emil Ruben, Tanja Kocovska, Sasko Kocev, Nina Dean, Jordan Simonov, and Toni Mihajlovski.

Velimir Zernovski designed the set, Lidija Georgievska designed the costumes, and the music score is by Nadezda Rubin, Srgjan Janikjievikj, and Ivica Dimitrijevikj.

This is the first MNT play to be supported in 2018 by the Ministry for Culture, together with Kontrapunkt and the Municipality of Centar. mr/14:30

